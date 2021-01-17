EagleX (EGX) 1-Day Volume Reaches $352.00

EagleX (CURRENCY:EGX) traded down 5.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last seven days, EagleX has traded down 12.7% against the US dollar. One EagleX coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. EagleX has a total market cap of $11,830.27 and $352.00 worth of EagleX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002840 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.26 or 0.00048993 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000783 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $42.08 or 0.00119452 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $23.08 or 0.00065508 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.90 or 0.00255200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.56 or 0.00069721 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.66 or 0.00038773 BTC.

EagleX Coin Profile

EagleX’s total supply is 72,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 33,583,500 coins. The official website for EagleX is eaglepay.io . EagleX’s official Twitter account is @EaglecoinID and its Facebook page is accessible here

EagleX Coin Trading

EagleX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EagleX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire EagleX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EagleX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

