ECC Price Down 12.8% This Week (ECC)

ECC (CURRENCY:ECC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One ECC coin can now be bought for $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. ECC has a market capitalization of $8.81 million and approximately $1,456.00 worth of ECC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, ECC has traded 12.8% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $35,107.56 or 0.99662541 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.61 or 0.00024447 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002381 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002852 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0748 or 0.00000212 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.06 or 0.00011537 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0487 or 0.00000138 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000319 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0670 or 0.00000190 BTC.

ECC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 2nd, 2014. ECC’s total supply is 25,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for ECC is /r/ecc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ECC’s official Twitter account is @project_ecc and its Facebook page is accessible here . ECC’s official website is ecc.network

ECC Coin Trading

ECC can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ECC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ECC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ECC using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

