EDUCare Price Tops $0.0023 on Top Exchanges (EKT)

EDUCare (CURRENCY:EKT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. EDUCare has a market cap of $1.63 million and approximately $195,738.00 worth of EDUCare was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One EDUCare token can currently be bought for $0.0023 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, EDUCare has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

EDUCare Token Profile

EKT is a token. It was first traded on December 23rd, 2017. EDUCare’s total supply is 724,297,908 tokens. EDUCare’s official Twitter account is @EKTcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . EDUCare’s official website is ekt8.io

EDUCare Token Trading

