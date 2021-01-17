Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $29.19.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ELAN shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays lowered Elanco Animal Health from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TheStreet lowered Elanco Animal Health from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st.

ELAN stock opened at $31.51 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.87 billion, a PE ratio of -55.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.86. Elanco Animal Health has a 12-month low of $15.17 and a 12-month high of $34.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.11.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $889.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $922.48 million. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 3.43% and a negative net margin of 8.45%. Elanco Animal Health’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Elanco Animal Health will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Aktiengesellschaft Bayer sold 54,500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.84, for a total value of $1,626,280,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ELAN. Natixis lifted its stake in Elanco Animal Health by 770.9% in the third quarter. Natixis now owns 3,353,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,672,000 after purchasing an additional 2,968,719 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 62.5% during the third quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,116,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,968,660 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 144.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,073,419 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,912,000 after acquiring an additional 1,226,456 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 42.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,789,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,980,000 after acquiring an additional 529,513 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 33.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,147,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,619,000 after acquiring an additional 287,193 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for companion and food animals. It offers companion animal disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks; companion animal therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as functional nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production.

