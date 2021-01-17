Electroneum (ETN) One Day Volume Tops $753,817.00

Electroneum (CURRENCY:ETN) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. Over the last seven days, Electroneum has traded 10.8% lower against the US dollar. One Electroneum coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Electroneum has a total market cap of $58.64 million and $753,817.00 worth of Electroneum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Beldex (BDX) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000212 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0018 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 18.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded down 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

About Electroneum

Electroneum is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on October 30th, 2017. Electroneum’s total supply is 10,227,285,155 coins. The official message board for Electroneum is electroneum.com/blog. Electroneum’s official website is electroneum.com. The Reddit community for Electroneum is /r/Electroneum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Electroneum’s official Twitter account is @electroneum and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Electroneum Coin Trading

Electroneum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Electroneum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Electroneum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Electroneum using one of the exchanges listed above.

