Elitium Tops 1-Day Volume of $268,736.00 (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. In the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.15 or 0.00014434 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $155.00 million and approximately $268,736.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Elitium (CRYPTO:EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium's total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins.

The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

