Elitium Trading Down 2.5% This Week (EUM)

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Elitium coin can currently be bought for $5.15 or 0.00014434 BTC on popular exchanges. Elitium has a total market cap of $155.00 million and approximately $268,736.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Elitium has traded down 2.5% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Elitium alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.12 or 0.00059162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $189.15 or 0.00529943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005684 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.58 or 0.00043664 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.28 or 0.04105238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002804 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002802 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.58 or 0.00012831 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.88 or 0.00016476 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

Elitium (EUM) is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Elitium is www.elitium.io . The official message board for Elitium is medium.com/elitium

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Elitium Coin Trading

Elitium can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Elitium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Elitium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Elitium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Elitium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.