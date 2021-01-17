Endurance Wealth Management Inc. Has $34.58 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 260,602 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 3,472 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up approximately 4.4% of Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Endurance Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Apple were worth $34,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 57.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.15 and a 1-year high of $138.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.33 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on AAPL shares. BNP Paribas raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 25th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Loop Capital raised their price target on Apple from $131.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Apple from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $119.56.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,420,969.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

