Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) Short Interest Update

Enel Américas S.A. (NYSE:ENIA) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,250,000 shares, an increase of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 2,590,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,110,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

ENIA stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $7.97. 570,554 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 720,532. Enel Américas has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $10.92. The company has a market capitalization of $9.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.13 and a beta of 1.10. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Get Enel Américas alerts:

Enel Américas (NYSE:ENIA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. Enel Américas had a return on equity of 11.67% and a net margin of 10.43%. The business had revenue of $2.82 billion for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 7.9% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 28,604 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in Enel Américas during the second quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 25.5% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 55,410 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $345,000 after purchasing an additional 11,266 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 30.8% during the third quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 51,800 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Virtus ETF Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Enel Américas by 8.6% during the third quarter. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC now owns 163,036 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after purchasing an additional 12,885 shares in the last quarter. 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Enel Américas

Enel AmÃ©ricas SA, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity utility company in Argentina, Brazil, Colombia, and Peru. The company generates, transmits, and distributes electricity using hydroelectric and thermal energy sources. As of December 31, 2019, it had 11,267 megawatts of installed generation capacity and 24.7 million distribution customers.

Recommended Story: What is the quiet period?

Receive News & Ratings for Enel Américas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enel Américas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.