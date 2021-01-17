Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) Short Interest Update

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:ENGMF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 303,900 shares, a growth of 28.4% from the December 15th total of 236,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 179,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

Shares of Enthusiast Gaming stock traded up $0.13 during trading on Friday, hitting $4.25. The stock had a trading volume of 71,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 76,917. Enthusiast Gaming has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $4.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.09 and its 200 day moving average is $1.74.

ENGMF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Colliers Securities initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Friday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Alliance Global Partners initiated coverage on shares of Enthusiast Gaming in a report on Thursday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on shares of Enthusiast Gaming from $3.75 to $4.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $4.00.

Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc engages in the media, events, and eSports businesses worldwide. The company's digital media platform includes 100+ gaming related websites and 900 YouTube channels. It also operates Luminosity Gaming, an eSports franchise; owns and operates Enthusiast Gaming Live Expo, a gaming expo; and hosts other gaming events.

