EnXnet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNT) Short Interest Update

EnXnet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS EXNT remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. EnXnet has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.
EnXnet Company Profile
Read More: Earnings Per Share
Receive News & Ratings for EnXnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EnXnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.