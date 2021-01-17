EnXnet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNT) Short Interest Update

EnXnet, Inc. (OTCMKTS:EXNT) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS EXNT remained flat at $$0.00 during trading hours on Friday. EnXnet has a 12-month low of $0.00 and a 12-month high of $0.02. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

EnXnet Company Profile

EnXnet, Inc engages in the exploitation, development, and production of natural gas and petroleum properties. As of March 31, 2019, it had unproved oil and gas properties covering an area of approximately 22,507 acres primarily in the Rocky Mountain region, Colorado. The company was founded in 1999 and is based in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

