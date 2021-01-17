EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) Shares Acquired by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) by 20.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,423 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 923 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in EPAM Systems were worth $1,943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EPAM. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 4,526.2% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,138,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 1,113,706 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,209,181 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,684,024,000 after buying an additional 143,058 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 55.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 340,983 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $110,233,000 after buying an additional 121,321 shares during the period. USS Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2,230.4% in the 3rd quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 91,444 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $29,561,000 after buying an additional 87,520 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in EPAM Systems by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,158,719 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,021,153,000 after buying an additional 81,421 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get EPAM Systems alerts:

In related news, CFO Jason D. Peterson sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total value of $335,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 12,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,206,595. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Richard Michael Mayoras sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $316.20, for a total transaction of $301,971.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,272,845.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 21,755 shares of company stock valued at $7,460,621 in the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

EPAM Systems stock opened at $348.01 on Friday. EPAM Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $151.97 and a 52 week high of $360.89. The company has a quick ratio of 4.22, a current ratio of 4.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $338.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $317.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 61.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.35.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The information technology services provider reported $1.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.18. EPAM Systems had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 18.29%. The business had revenue of $652.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.55 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that EPAM Systems, Inc. will post 5.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on EPAM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of EPAM Systems in a research report on Friday, December 18th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $342.00 to $369.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Bank of America upgraded shares of EPAM Systems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $364.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of EPAM Systems from $390.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.14.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Russia, Ukraine, Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

Featured Article: What is the Current Ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EPAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM).

Receive News & Ratings for EPAM Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EPAM Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.