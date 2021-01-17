Ether Zero Market Capitalization Achieves $187,629.53 (ETZ)

Ether Zero (CURRENCY:ETZ) traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. During the last seven days, Ether Zero has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Ether Zero has a total market cap of $187,629.53 and approximately $18,090.00 worth of Ether Zero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ether Zero token can now be bought for about $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,241.85 or 0.03458797 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00021320 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000287 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded 9.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Elementrem (ELE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Bitcoiin (B2G) traded 61.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Money Plant Token (MPT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Exchange Payment Coin (EXP) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Ether Zero Profile

ETZ is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. Ether Zero’s total supply is 219,989,018 tokens and its circulating supply is 177,959,605 tokens. The official message board for Ether Zero is medium.com/@etherzero . The official website for Ether Zero is etherzero.org . Ether Zero’s official Twitter account is @EtherZero_org and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “EtherZero is a hard fork on Ethereum providing no-fee, high expansibility, real-time transaction or operation feedback services. EtherZero intends to be a general-purpose smart contract platform providing developers with a way of setting up dApps that are not just limited to the finance and business sectors. “

Ether Zero Token Trading

Ether Zero can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ether Zero directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ether Zero should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ether Zero using one of the exchanges listed above.

