Ethereum Gold Reaches Market Cap of $114,670.37 (ETG)

Ethereum Gold (CURRENCY:ETG) traded 67.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One Ethereum Gold token can currently be purchased for about $0.0057 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Ethereum Gold has traded down 59.2% against the U.S. dollar. Ethereum Gold has a total market cap of $114,670.37 and approximately $417.00 worth of Ethereum Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.58 or 0.04157629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013179 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016590 BTC.

Ethereum Gold Profile

ETG is a token. Its launch date was October 11th, 2017. Ethereum Gold’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 20,199,973 tokens. Ethereum Gold’s official Twitter account is @ethereumgoldetg and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ethereum Gold is www.etgproject.org . The Reddit community for Ethereum Gold is /r/ethereum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ethereum Gold’s official message board is medium.com/@amandaETG

Ethereum Gold Token Trading

Ethereum Gold can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ethereum Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ethereum Gold should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ethereum Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

