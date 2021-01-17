Ethereum Yield Price Down 14% Over Last Week (ETHY)

Ethereum Yield (CURRENCY:ETHY) traded down 1.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. Ethereum Yield has a market capitalization of $948,984.11 and approximately $8,516.00 worth of Ethereum Yield was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ethereum Yield token can currently be purchased for about $9.49 or 0.00026587 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Ethereum Yield has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002803 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00047334 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000774 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.44 or 0.00121703 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.14 or 0.00064835 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $89.95 or 0.00252005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 16.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.60 or 0.00071719 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $35,293.00 or 0.98879568 BTC.

Ethereum Yield Profile

Ethereum Yield’s total supply is 500,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 100,000 tokens. The official message board for Ethereum Yield is docs.ethereumyield.farm . Ethereum Yield’s official website is ethereumyield.farm

Buying and Selling Ethereum Yield

