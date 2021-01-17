Etherparty Price Hits $0.0002 on Top Exchanges (FUEL)

Etherparty (CURRENCY:FUEL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Etherparty has traded 5.7% lower against the dollar. Etherparty has a market capitalization of $231,444.74 and approximately $19,015.00 worth of Etherparty was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Etherparty token can currently be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.82 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $190.72 or 0.00532876 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005657 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.52 or 0.00043367 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1,461.77 or 0.04084238 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002796 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002794 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00012753 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.78 or 0.00016152 BTC.

Etherparty Profile

Etherparty (CRYPTO:FUEL) is a token. Its genesis date was September 22nd, 2017. Etherparty’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Etherparty’s official Twitter account is @etherparty_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Etherparty is /r/etherparty and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Etherparty’s official website is etherparty.com . The official message board for Etherparty is medium.com/etherparty

Buying and Selling Etherparty

Etherparty can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Etherparty directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Etherparty should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Etherparty using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

