ETHplode Hits One Day Trading Volume of $161.00 (ETHPLO)

ETHplode (CURRENCY:ETHPLO) traded 0.2% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. One ETHplode coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, ETHplode has traded up 0.5% against the US dollar. ETHplode has a market cap of $104,809.12 and approximately $161.00 worth of ETHplode was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ETHplode alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 14% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

ETHplode Profile

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHplode is a store of value built on the Ethereum blockchain with deflationary characteristics. When $ETHPLO is transferred on wallet transfers, 0.5% of the amount is burned and will be removed from the supply. This built-in self-destructive functionality increases the scarcity of the asset over time and is hardcoded directly into the ETHplode's monetary structure. ETHplode is based on the design of the BOMB token – the original hyper deflationary, self-destructing currency. “

Buying and Selling ETHplode

ETHplode can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ETHplode directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ETHplode should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ETHplode using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ETHplode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ETHplode and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.