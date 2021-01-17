Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities assumed coverage on Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th.

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $14.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 311,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,765. The stock has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a P/E ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.46. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.68 and a 200-day moving average of $5.91. The company has a current ratio of 6.24, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Evelo Biosciences has a 52-week low of $3.01 and a 52-week high of $15.25.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Evelo Biosciences news, Director David R. Epstein bought 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 7.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 12.1% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 2,421 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 191.0% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,052 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 39.5% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 3,387 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Evelo Biosciences by 7.6% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 73,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after purchasing an additional 5,160 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

