Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Evelo Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVLO) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on EVLO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Evelo Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Evelo Biosciences from $8.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, JMP Securities began coverage on shares of Evelo Biosciences in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock.

Get Evelo Biosciences alerts:

NASDAQ:EVLO traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $14.43. The stock had a trading volume of 311,906 shares, compared to its average volume of 345,765. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 6.24 and a current ratio of 6.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $666.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.80 and a beta of 1.46. Evelo Biosciences has a twelve month low of $3.01 and a twelve month high of $15.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Evelo Biosciences (NASDAQ:EVLO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Evelo Biosciences will post -2.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director David R. Epstein purchased 7,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.66 per share, for a total transaction of $51,282.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,200 shares in the company, valued at $67,932. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 7.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 26.3% during the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 28,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 5,901 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 52,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 5,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 96.6% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 144,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $761,000 after acquiring an additional 70,884 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 57.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Evelo Biosciences by 13.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 261,794 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after acquiring an additional 31,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

About Evelo Biosciences

Evelo Biosciences, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers and develops oral biologics for the treatment of inflammatory diseases and cancer. It is developing EDP1815, a monoclonal microbial candidate, which is in Phase 1b placebo-controlled dose-escalating safety and tolerability clinical study for the treatment of psoriasis or atopic dermatitis.

Featured Story: Cash Flow

Receive News & Ratings for Evelo Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evelo Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.