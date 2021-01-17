Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) Short Interest Update

Evonik Industries AG (OTCMKTS:EVKIF) was the target of a large decline in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,610,300 shares, a decline of 18.7% from the December 15th total of 1,980,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4,025.8 days.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on EVKIF shares. Kepler Capital Markets raised Evonik Industries from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. UBS Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Evonik Industries in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of OTCMKTS:EVKIF remained flat at $$32.86 during trading on Friday. Evonik Industries has a one year low of $17.32 and a one year high of $32.86. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $31.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

Evonik Industries AG engages in the specialty chemicals business. It operates through Nutrition & Care, Resource Efficiency, Performance Materials, and Services segments. The Nutrition & Care segment offers specialty chemicals, including amphoteric surfactants, ceramides, phytosphingosines, oleochemicals, quaternary derivatives, polyurethane additives, organically modified silicones, superabsorbents, amino acids and amino acid derivatives, synthesis products, pharmaceutical polymers, and DL-methionine for use in consumer goods, animal nutrition, and healthcare products.

