ExclusiveCoin Hits 24 Hour Volume of $1,262.00 (EXCL)

ExclusiveCoin (CURRENCY:EXCL) traded 7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 17th. One ExclusiveCoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0866 or 0.00000242 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ExclusiveCoin has a market capitalization of $506,629.26 and $1,262.00 worth of ExclusiveCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, ExclusiveCoin has traded down 22.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ExclusiveCoin alerts:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded down 61.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0749 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000011 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) traded up 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SuperSwap (SUPER) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00010519 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002317 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded down 83.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00007039 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000896 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin Profile

ExclusiveCoin is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 12th, 2016. ExclusiveCoin’s total supply is 5,851,627 coins. The official website for ExclusiveCoin is exclusivecoin.pw . The Reddit community for ExclusiveCoin is /r/exclusivecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ExclusiveCoin’s official Twitter account is @exclusivecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

ExclusiveCoin Coin Trading

ExclusiveCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ExclusiveCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ExclusiveCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ExclusiveCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ExclusiveCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ExclusiveCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.