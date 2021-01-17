Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) Stock Holdings Boosted by IFM Investors Pty Ltd

IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) by 15.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,902 shares of the online travel company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771 shares during the quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd’s holdings in Expedia Group were worth $1,708,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in shares of Expedia Group during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 802.3% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 397 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 52.1% during the 3rd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 517 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 804.4% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 615 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 547 shares in the last quarter. 95.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 11,983 shares of Expedia Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.47, for a total transaction of $1,491,524.01. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,878,376.77. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 15,611 shares of company stock worth $1,997,591. 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $140.69 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.39 and its 200-day moving average is $104.03. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.76 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The online travel company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by $0.57. Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.38 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 57.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current year.

EXPE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Expedia Group from $108.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Benchmark increased their target price on Expedia Group from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the company from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Expedia Group from $116.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $120.69.

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Core Online Travel Agencies, Trivago, Vrbo, and Egencia. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Expedia Partner Solutions, a business-to-business brand that provides travel offerings for various airlines and hotels, online and offline travel agencies, loyalty and corporate travel companies, and various consumer brands; and Egencia, which provides corporate travel management services.

