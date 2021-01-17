Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) Short Interest Up 25.1% in December

Exterran Co. (NYSE:EXTN) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,240,000 shares, an increase of 25.1% from the December 15th total of 991,100 shares. Currently, 3.9% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 231,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 5.4 days.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Exterran by 332.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,591 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New purchased a new stake in Exterran during the 2nd quarter valued at $84,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Exterran alerts:

Shares of Exterran stock traded down $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 198,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,141. Exterran has a 52-week low of $3.23 and a 52-week high of $8.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $4.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Exterran (NYSE:EXTN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 2nd. The energy company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.09. Exterran had a negative net margin of 17.93% and a negative return on equity of 18.46%. The company had revenue of $169.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.43 million. Equities research analysts expect that Exterran will post -1.9 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Exterran from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th.

About Exterran

Exterran Corporation, a systems and process company, provides various solutions in the oil, gas, water, and power markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Contract Operations, Aftermarket Services, and Product Sales. It offers compression, processing, and treating services through the operation of natural gas compression equipment, and crude oil and natural gas production and process equipment; and water treatment and power solutions.

Recommended Story: volatile stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Exterran Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exterran and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.