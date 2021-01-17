extraDNA (XDNA) Price Reaches $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

extraDNA (CURRENCY:XDNA) traded up 21.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. One extraDNA token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. extraDNA has a market capitalization of $269,629.10 and approximately $114,775.00 worth of extraDNA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, extraDNA has traded up 28.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $35,207.47 or 0.99757370 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.47 or 0.00024007 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $124.13 or 0.00351713 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $211.35 or 0.00598855 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.32 or 0.00159573 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002386 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00002030 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $9.35 or 0.00026505 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000997 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002830 BTC.

extraDNA Profile

extraDNA (XDNA) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the HEX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. extraDNA’s total supply is 11,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,100,000,000 tokens. The official website for extraDNA is xhumanity.org . extraDNA’s official Twitter account is @XDNA_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for extraDNA is medium.com/@xHumanity

Buying and Selling extraDNA

extraDNA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as extraDNA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade extraDNA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase extraDNA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

