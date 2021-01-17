Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in December

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $91.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

