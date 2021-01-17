Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) Short Interest Up 42.2% in December

Fast Retailing Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:FRCOY) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,400 shares, a growth of 42.2% from the December 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS FRCOY traded down $4.60 on Friday, hitting $87.00. The stock had a trading volume of 6,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,025. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $84.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.67. Fast Retailing has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $91.60.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Fast Retailing from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Fast Retailing

Fast Retailing Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, operates as an apparel designer and retailer in Japan and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UNIQLO Japan, UNIQLO International, GU, and Global Brands. It manufactures and retails clothing for men, women, children, and babies; and lingerie, as well as other goods and items.

