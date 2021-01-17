Feellike (FLL) Price Down 0% Over Last 7 Days

Feellike (CURRENCY:FLL) traded down 0% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Feellike has a market capitalization of $142,825.74 and $29.00 worth of Feellike was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Feellike token can now be bought for $0.0800 or 0.00000222 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Feellike has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.78 or 0.00049504 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.21 or 0.00128688 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00066150 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.91 or 0.00250393 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38,376.26 or 1.06873913 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.42 or 0.00067994 BTC.

About Feellike

Feellike’s total supply is 10,068,891 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,785,468 tokens. Feellike’s official message board is medium.com/@feellikeofficial . Feellike’s official website is feelliketimetraveler.com

Buying and Selling Feellike

Feellike can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Feellike directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Feellike should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Feellike using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

