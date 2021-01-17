Financial Review: Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) and SOS (NYSE:SOS)

SOS (NYSE:SOS) and Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, profitability, analyst recommendations and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares SOS and Elevate Credit’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SOS N/A N/A N/A Elevate Credit 5.73% 31.90% 7.16%

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for SOS and Elevate Credit, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SOS 0 0 0 0 N/A Elevate Credit 0 2 1 0 2.33

Elevate Credit has a consensus price target of $3.00, indicating a potential downside of 28.74%. Given Elevate Credit’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Elevate Credit is more favorable than SOS.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares SOS and Elevate Credit’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SOS $46.65 million 0.30 -$9.90 million N/A N/A Elevate Credit $746.96 million 0.21 $32.18 million $0.73 5.77

Elevate Credit has higher revenue and earnings than SOS.

Risk and Volatility

SOS has a beta of 0.55, suggesting that its share price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Elevate Credit has a beta of 2.87, suggesting that its share price is 187% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.2% of SOS shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 29.8% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by institutional investors. 18.0% of Elevate Credit shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Elevate Credit beats SOS on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SOS

SOS Ltd. is a holding company, which provides marketing data, technology and solutions to the emergency rescue services in China. It focuses on the research and development of big data, cloud computing, Internet of Things, blockchain and artificial intelligence. The firm created a SOS cloud emergency rescue service software as a service (SaaS) platform with three major product categories, including basic cloud (medical rescue card, car rescue card, financial rescue card, mutual assistance rescue card), cooperative cloud (information rescue center, intelligent big data, intelligent software and hardware), and information cloud. The company was founded by Zheng Yu Wang and Andrew Mason in 2001 and is headquartered in Qingdao, China.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc. provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan and line of credit products; Elastic, a line of credit product; Sunny, an installment loan product; and Today Card, a credit card product. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Fort Worth, Texas.

