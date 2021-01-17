FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) Short Interest Update

FingerMotion, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FNGR) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 8,900 shares, an increase of 41.3% from the December 15th total of 6,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 61,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of FNGR stock traded up $0.43 on Friday, hitting $11.11. 29,248 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,241. FingerMotion has a 12 month low of $0.17 and a 12 month high of $11.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.64.

FingerMotion (OTCMKTS:FNGR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3.62 million during the quarter.

FingerMotion, Inc, a mobile services and data company, provides mobile payment and recharge platform solutions in China. It also develops data analysis application platform. FingerMotion, Inc is headquartered in New York, New York.

