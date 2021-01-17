Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) Short Interest Update

Finning International Inc. (OTCMKTS:FINGF) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 298,500 shares, a decline of 29.8% from the December 15th total of 425,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 106.6 days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on FINGF shares. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Finning International from $27.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. CIBC upgraded shares of Finning International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities downgraded shares of Finning International to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of Finning International from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Finning International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.43.

Shares of OTCMKTS FINGF traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.14. 1,006 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,301. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $21.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.12. Finning International has a twelve month low of $7.83 and a twelve month high of $23.55.

Finning International Inc engages in selling, servicing, and renting heavy equipment, and power and energy systems in Canada, the United States, South America, the United Kingdom, and Ireland. It offers tractors, off-highway trucks, drills, electric rope shovels, hydraulic excavators and draglines, backhoe loaders, excavators, forklifts, articulated trucks, loaders, log loaders, tree harvesters, skidders, motor graders, paving products, compactors, wheel tractor-scrapers, pipe layers, extensive underground equipment, and other products.

