First Financialcorp IN Lowers Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

First Financialcorp IN cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,991 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,069 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for 3.5% of First Financialcorp IN’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. First Financialcorp IN’s holdings in Apple were worth $4,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Lountzis Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fure Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Ruggie Capital Group acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Apple in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Apple by 300.0% in the third quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $127.14 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $127.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.14 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.00, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.36. Apple Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.15 and a 52-week high of $138.79.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The iPhone maker reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $64.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.33 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 75.15% and a net margin of 20.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.03 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on AAPL. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Apple from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $77.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Apple from $136.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Apple from $125.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $119.56.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

