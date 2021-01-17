FLIP (FLP) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $18.00

FLIP (CURRENCY:FLP) traded up 13.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. FLIP has a market cap of $235,785.70 and $18.00 worth of FLIP was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FLIP token can currently be purchased for about $0.0042 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, FLIP has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00057933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $189.22 or 0.00527000 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00005688 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043268 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0784 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.26 or 0.04081025 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00012729 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00016128 BTC.

FLP is a token. Its genesis date was October 13th, 2017. FLIP’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,955,000 tokens. FLIP’s official message board is medium.com/@fliptoken . The official website for FLIP is fliptoken.gameflip.com . FLIP’s official Twitter account is @Gameflip

FLIP can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLIP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLIP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FLIP using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

