Flit Token (FLT) Market Cap Achieves $770.58

Flit Token (CURRENCY:FLT) traded down 4.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Flit Token has a total market cap of $770.58 and $3,762.00 worth of Flit Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Flit Token has traded up 9.6% against the US dollar. One Flit Token token can now be bought for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Flit Token alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $139.23 or 0.00396518 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,204.69 or 1.00263907 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.50 or 0.00024196 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00024734 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003789 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002384 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0121 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001841 BTC.

Flit Token Profile

Flit Token (FLT) is a PoS/PoW/PoT token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2014. Flit Token’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,350,000,000 tokens. Flit Token’s official message board is medium.com/@flittoken . Flit Token’s official Twitter account is @fluttercoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Flit Token is flittoken.com

Flit Token Token Trading

Flit Token can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Flit Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Flit Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Flit Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Flit Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Flit Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.