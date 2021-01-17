FLO Price Reaches $0.0127 on Exchanges (FLO)

FLO (CURRENCY:FLO) traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. In the last week, FLO has traded 4.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. FLO has a market capitalization of $1.94 million and $44,246.00 worth of FLO was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FLO token can now be purchased for about $0.0127 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Counos Coin (CCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003779 BTC.

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000042 BTC.

BuySell (BULL) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00003775 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Quasarcoin (QAC) traded 78.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0290 or 0.00000081 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 48.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0643 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0721 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Block-Logic (BLTG) traded 19.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000139 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.

FLO Profile

FLO is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. FLO’s total supply is 152,351,008 tokens. FLO’s official Twitter account is @FLOblockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FLO is /r/floblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FLO’s official website is flo.cash.

According to CryptoCompare, “FLO was rebranded from Florincoin, it is a public record for building decentralized applications that introduces a new feature called floData. This metadata layer allows reading and writing to the blockchain quickly and easily, encouraging unique apps and tools to be built with FLO. “

FLO Token Trading

FLO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FLO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FLO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FLO using one of the exchanges listed above.

