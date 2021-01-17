FNB Protocol Reaches Market Cap of $9.61 Million (FNB)

FNB Protocol (CURRENCY:FNB) traded 6.4% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. FNB Protocol has a market capitalization of $9.61 million and $1.45 million worth of FNB Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, FNB Protocol has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One FNB Protocol coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000011 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00057928 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $190.11 or 0.00537702 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005664 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.37 or 0.00043486 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0766 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,465.69 or 0.04145623 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002831 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002829 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.63 or 0.00013088 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.85 or 0.00016555 BTC.

FNB Protocol Coin Profile

FNB Protocol (FNB) is a coin. Its launch date was November 21st, 2018. FNB Protocol’s total supply is 2,490,000,160 coins and its circulating supply is 2,377,943,413 coins. FNB Protocol’s official Twitter account is @fnbprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “FNB protocol creates a new ecosystem by issuing and distributing franchise tokens based on the FNB token issuance actually used in the advertising platform and inter-user compensation system. “

Buying and Selling FNB Protocol

FNB Protocol can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FNB Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FNB Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FNB Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

