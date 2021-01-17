Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Fosun International Limited (OTCMKTS:FOSUF) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,422,200 shares, a decline of 17.8% from the December 15th total of 4,164,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 496.0 days.

Shares of FOSUF stock remained flat at $$1.54 on Friday. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,119. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.27. Fosun International has a fifty-two week low of $0.98 and a fifty-two week high of $1.64.

About Fosun International

Fosun International Limited operates in health, happiness, and wealth sectors in Mainland China, Portugal, and internationally. It operates in five segments: Health, Happiness, Insurance, Finance, and Investment. The Health segment engages in the research, development, manufacture, sale, and trading of pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutical, and health products; and provision of medical and health management services.

