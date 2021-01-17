Fountain (FTN) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $5,330.00

Fountain (CURRENCY:FTN) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. Fountain has a total market cap of $649,878.05 and $5,330.00 worth of Fountain was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Fountain has traded up 1.6% against the US dollar. One Fountain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000020 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Fountain Coin Profile

Fountain is a coin. Fountain’s total supply is 2,208,919,511 coins and its circulating supply is 88,674,658 coins. Fountain’s official Twitter account is @fountainhub and its Facebook page is accessible here . Fountain’s official message board is medium.com/@FountainHub . The official website for Fountain is fountainhub.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Fountain is a block-chained content ecosystem based on Proof of Contribution. Through a set of clear proof of contribution rules, blockchain technology is used to record the contributions of all participants. After accurate calculation, tokens are awarded to all participants. This will effectively motivate people to participate deeply in a content community application and the entire ecosystem, contributing to their strength. The core concept of Fountain stems from the problems of traditional Internet content community applications: users of content community applications have made great contributions to the community, but they have not been able to obtain effective contribution credits and rewards. “

Fountain Coin Trading

Fountain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fountain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fountain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Fountain using one of the exchanges listed above.

