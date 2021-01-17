FuzeX Price Down 16.3% Over Last Week (FXT)

FuzeX (CURRENCY:FXT) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last seven days, FuzeX has traded down 16.3% against the U.S. dollar. FuzeX has a total market cap of $163,719.82 and approximately $5.00 worth of FuzeX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One FuzeX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.49 or 0.00058170 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $190.82 or 0.00541691 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00005686 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00043734 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,464.58 or 0.04157629 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002841 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002839 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.64 or 0.00013179 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.84 or 0.00016590 BTC.

FuzeX Token Profile

FuzeX (CRYPTO:FXT) is a token. FuzeX’s total supply is 1,087,156,610 tokens and its circulating supply is 915,627,153 tokens. FuzeX’s official message board is medium.com/fuzex . FuzeX’s official Twitter account is @fuzex_co and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for FuzeX is fuzex.co

FuzeX Token Trading

FuzeX can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as FuzeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire FuzeX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy FuzeX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

