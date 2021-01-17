Galactrum Achieves Market Cap of $16,588.28 (ORE)

Galactrum (CURRENCY:ORE) traded 78.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Galactrum has a total market cap of $16,588.28 and $7.00 worth of Galactrum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Galactrum token can currently be purchased for about $0.0032 or 0.00000009 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Galactrum has traded up 191% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,959.05 or 0.99983043 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00025590 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $124.32 or 0.00345662 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $218.21 or 0.00606730 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57.06 or 0.00158656 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.85 or 0.00002369 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00002024 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.26 or 0.00025742 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded up 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003247 BTC.

Galactrum Profile

Galactrum is a PoW/PoS token that uses theLyra2RE hashing algorithm. Galactrum’s total supply is 5,844,807 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,124,807 tokens. Galactrum’s official Twitter account is @galactrum and its Facebook page is accessible here . Galactrum’s official website is galactrum.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Galactrum is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Lyra2v2 (ASIC-resistant) algorithm. It features a network of masternodes, coin mixing and transaction locking. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Buying and Selling Galactrum

