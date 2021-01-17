Game.com Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $103,758.00 (GTC)

Game.com (CURRENCY:GTC) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Game.com has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. Game.com has a market capitalization of $3.29 million and approximately $103,758.00 worth of Game.com was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Game.com token can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Game.com Profile

Game.com (CRYPTO:GTC) is a token. Its genesis date was October 11th, 2017. Game.com’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 761,444,190 tokens. Game.com’s official website is game.com . Game.com’s official Twitter account is @gelert . The official message board for Game.com is medium.com/@Game.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Game is an Ethereum-based gaming platform. GTC is an ERC20 token that acts as a medium of exchange on the Game's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Game.com

Game.com can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Game.com directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Game.com should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Game.com using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

