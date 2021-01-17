Gas (GAS) Achieves Market Cap of $18.03 Million

Gas (CURRENCY:GAS) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, Gas has traded down 2.4% against the dollar. One Gas token can now be bought for about $1.78 or 0.00005032 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Gas has a market capitalization of $18.03 million and $5.34 million worth of Gas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.12 or 0.00048392 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000773 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $45.26 or 0.00127914 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.30 or 0.00065847 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $89.88 or 0.00254018 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,149.13 or 1.04988735 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.12 or 0.00068169 BTC.

About Gas

Gas’ launch date was August 1st, 2017. Gas’ total supply is 17,190,378 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,128,375 tokens. Gas’ official Twitter account is @neo_blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Gas is neo.org

Buying and Selling Gas

Gas can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Gas directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Gas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Gas using one of the exchanges listed above.

