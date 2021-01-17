Genaro Network Reaches Market Cap of $2.85 Million (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded up 5.5% against the US dollar. One Genaro Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0105 or 0.00000029 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Genaro Network has a total market cap of $2.85 million and $1.45 million worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.42 or 0.00064984 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.00516641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.03 or 0.00005639 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000219 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.53 or 0.00043098 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,443.43 or 0.04004693 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002777 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002774 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013015 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00016619 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

GNX is a token. It launched on September 27th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 271,739,777 tokens. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Genaro Network is genaro.network . Genaro Network’s official message board is medium.com/genaro-network . The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Genaro Network is an Ethereum-based storage network, providing blockchain developers a one-stop solution to deploy smart contracts and store data simultaneously. One of the major components of the Hub is the Genaro Accelerator, a resident incubation and acceleration platform that supports the creation of the DAPPS that utilize the Genaro Network. It provides mentorship, technical expertise, marketing support, and community funding to allow the teams and projects to grow. GNX is an ERC20 token that powers Genaro Network. “

Genaro Network Token Trading

Genaro Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

