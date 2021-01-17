Genesis Vision (GVT) Price Hits $2.50

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded up 2.8% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. During the last week, Genesis Vision has traded up 8.3% against the US dollar. One Genesis Vision token can currently be purchased for $2.50 or 0.00006961 BTC on popular exchanges. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $11.08 million and $477,908.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 13.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00064735 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $186.46 or 0.00518450 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00005623 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0791 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $15.63 or 0.00043456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,448.27 or 0.04026865 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002783 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002780 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.69 or 0.00013030 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00016702 BTC.

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision (CRYPTO:GVT) is a token. Its genesis date was October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genesis Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Genesis Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

