GeoCoin Price Reaches $0.20 (GEO)

GeoCoin (CURRENCY:GEO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 17th. Over the last week, GeoCoin has traded down 4.3% against the dollar. One GeoCoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.20 or 0.00000550 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. GeoCoin has a total market cap of $627,584.27 and $2,605.00 worth of GeoCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GeoCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.22 or 0.00398906 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $35,769.53 or 0.99624807 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.52 or 0.00023732 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.58 or 0.00023904 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003705 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0092 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002342 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 18.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0079 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001855 BTC.

GeoCoin Profile

GeoCoin is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2013. GeoCoin’s total supply is 4,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,180,551 tokens. GeoCoin’s official Twitter account is @geo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GeoCoin is geocoin.cash

Buying and Selling GeoCoin

GeoCoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as GeoCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GeoCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase GeoCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for GeoCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GeoCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.