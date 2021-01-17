GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $726.46 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that GMS Inc. (NYSE:GMS) will report $726.46 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for GMS’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $720.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $735.50 million. GMS reported sales of $761.35 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that GMS will report full-year sales of $3.11 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $3.11 billion to $3.12 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow GMS.

GMS (NYSE:GMS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 2nd. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.02. GMS had a return on equity of 18.50% and a net margin of 0.80%. The business had revenue of $812.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $806.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts recently commented on GMS shares. Barclays cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $30.00 to $36.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Stephens cut GMS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $30.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 4th. Raymond James lowered GMS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Northcoast Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered GMS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. GMS currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.50.

Shares of GMS stock opened at $32.55 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.59. GMS has a one year low of $10.39 and a one year high of $34.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 58.13 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GMS. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of GMS during the third quarter worth approximately $139,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in GMS by 132.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,123 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 4,060 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in GMS by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in GMS in the 2nd quarter valued at $472,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in GMS by 72.5% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 19,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 8,320 shares during the last quarter. 93.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GMS Inc distributes wallboards, suspended ceilings systems, and complementary building products in the United States and Canada. The company offers ceilings products, including suspended mineral fibers, soft fibers, and metal ceiling systems primarily used in offices, hotels, hospitals, retail facilities, schools, and various other commercial and institutional buildings.

