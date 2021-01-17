Goldcoin 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $5,616.00 (GLC)

Goldcoin (CURRENCY:GLC) traded 8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 17th. During the last week, Goldcoin has traded down 40.1% against the US dollar. One Goldcoin coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0470 or 0.00000132 BTC on exchanges. Goldcoin has a market cap of $1.96 million and $5,616.00 worth of Goldcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $141.65 or 0.00396863 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003728 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 19% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000191 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00003241 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00003348 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0988 or 0.00000277 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0850 or 0.00000238 BTC.

About Goldcoin

GLC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on May 15th, 2013. Goldcoin’s total supply is 41,662,072 coins. Goldcoin’s official Twitter account is @goldcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Goldcoin’s official website is www.goldcoin.org . Goldcoin’s official message board is www.goldcointalk.org . The Reddit community for Goldcoin is /r/goldcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Goldcoin Coin Trading

Goldcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goldcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Goldcoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Goldcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

