GoldFund (GFUN) 1-Day Volume Reaches $17.00

GoldFund (CURRENCY:GFUN) traded down 23.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 17th. Over the last week, GoldFund has traded 14.1% higher against the US dollar. GoldFund has a total market capitalization of $69,662.45 and approximately $17.00 worth of GoldFund was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One GoldFund coin can now be purchased for about $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get GoldFund alerts:

DeFiChain (DFI) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00005837 BTC.

MATH (MATH) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00001467 BTC.

Elastos (ELA) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007139 BTC.

VNDC (VNDC) traded up 185.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NerveNetwork (NVT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Props Token (PROPS) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000144 BTC.

OTOCASH (OTO) traded up 18% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000669 BTC.

Eureka Coin (ERK) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Ixinium (XXA) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Okschain (OKS) traded up 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

GoldFund Profile

GFUN is a coin. GoldFund’s total supply is 9,998,657,000 coins and its circulating supply is 154,093,551 coins. GoldFund’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . GoldFund’s official website is www.goldfund.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Put simply GOLDFUND (GFUN) is helping near term precious metals producers get into production by providing the capital they need. In return, GOLDFUND is rewarded with part of the production, which is returned to GOLDFUND for purchase by Gold Buyers. “

Buying and Selling GoldFund

GoldFund can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoldFund directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GoldFund should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GoldFund using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for GoldFund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for GoldFund and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.