Golem (GLM) Hits 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.94 Million

Golem (CURRENCY:GLM) traded down 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 17th. In the last week, Golem has traded down 2% against the U.S. dollar. One Golem token can currently be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000345 BTC on major exchanges. Golem has a total market capitalization of $79.28 million and approximately $3.94 million worth of Golem was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $23.07 or 0.00064260 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $186.79 or 0.00520178 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00005698 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0797 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00042521 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,440.62 or 0.04011966 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002787 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002785 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.67 or 0.00013011 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.60 or 0.00015606 BTC.

Golem Token Profile

Golem is a token. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2016. Golem's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 639,447,991 tokens. The official website for Golem is golem.network . The Reddit community for Golem is /r/GolemProject and the currency's Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Golem is blog.golemproject.net . Golem's official Twitter account is @golemproject and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Golem

Golem can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Golem directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Golem should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Golem using one of the exchanges listed above.

