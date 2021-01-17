Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) Short Interest Update

Grafton Group plc (OTCMKTS:GROUF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,000 shares, an increase of 25.0% from the December 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days.

Shares of GROUF stock remained flat at $$12.35 during trading on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.73. Grafton Group has a 52 week low of $4.38 and a 52 week high of $12.45.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GROUF shares. Peel Hunt raised shares of Grafton Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grafton Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Grafton Group plc engages in the merchanting, retailing, and mortar manufacturing businesses in Ireland, the Netherlands, and the United Kingdom. Its Merchanting segment distributes building and plumbing materials to professional trades people engaged in residential repair, maintenance, and improvement projects, as well as in residential and other new build construction.

