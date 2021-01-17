Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.
GDOT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 662,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.
Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,239 shares of company stock valued at $46,578,818 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.
Green Dot Company Profile
Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.
