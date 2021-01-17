Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Green Dot Co. (NYSE:GDOT) saw a large growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,070,000 shares, a growth of 25.5% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 526,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.9 days. Currently, 4.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

GDOT traded down $0.85 during trading on Friday, reaching $54.02. The company had a trading volume of 662,820 shares, compared to its average volume of 620,635. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.02 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.23. Green Dot has a 52 week low of $14.20 and a 52 week high of $64.97.

Green Dot (NYSE:GDOT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $291.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $244.66 million. Green Dot had a return on equity of 7.73% and a net margin of 4.01%. Green Dot’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Green Dot will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Northland Securities lowered shares of Green Dot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective (up from $63.00) on shares of Green Dot in a report on Sunday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Green Dot from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Green Dot from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Green Dot from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Green Dot has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.45.

In other Green Dot news, Director Rajeev V. Date sold 2,578 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.08, for a total transaction of $144,574.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 17,276 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $968,838.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, General Counsel Kristina S. Lockwood sold 529 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.25, for a total transaction of $29,227.25. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 10,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $564,820.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 870,239 shares of company stock valued at $46,578,818 over the last three months. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Green Dot by 1.0% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,796,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $394,564,000 after buying an additional 79,003 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in Green Dot by 33.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 436,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,113,000 after purchasing an additional 109,784 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 0.6% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 418,011 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $21,156,000 after purchasing an additional 2,634 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Green Dot by 4.3% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 385,941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $19,533,000 after purchasing an additional 15,868 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in Green Dot by 536.9% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 381,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 321,915 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.04% of the company’s stock.

Green Dot Company Profile

Green Dot Corporation operates as a financial technology and bank holding company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Account Services, and Processing and Settlement Services. The company offers deposit account programs, such network-branded reloadable prepaid debit cards under the consumer brand names of GPR cards, consumer and small business checking accounts, network-branded gift cards, secured credit cards, payroll debit cards, and other financial services.

