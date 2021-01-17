Grid+ Price Tops $0.15 (GRID)

Grid+ (CURRENCY:GRID) traded 10.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 17th. Grid+ has a market cap of $6.02 million and approximately $82,208.00 worth of Grid+ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Grid+ token can currently be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000434 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Grid+ has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Grid+ alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.32 or 0.00063088 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $181.61 or 0.00513267 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005633 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0787 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.93 or 0.00042193 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,399.76 or 0.03955911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002828 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002826 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.61 or 0.00013019 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.40 or 0.00015266 BTC.

Grid+ Profile

Grid+ (CRYPTO:GRID) is a token. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Grid+’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,236,491 tokens. The official message board for Grid+ is blog.gridplus.io/?gi=a39516b31e86 . The official website for Grid+ is gridplus.io . Grid+’s official Twitter account is @gridplus_energy and its Facebook page is accessible here

Grid+ Token Trading

Grid+ can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grid+ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grid+ should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grid+ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grid+ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grid+ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.